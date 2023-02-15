Suspect arrested in Van Buren shooting that injured four

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that injured four on Feb. 8.

According to a press release from the Van Buren Police Department, officers arrested Isai Ramirez, 22, on three counts of first-degree battery with a $100,000 bond after he was released from an area hospital.

The release says Ramirez was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

According to the release, around 4:13 p.m. on Feb. 8, officers responded to a shooting at a home at the 100 block of Henry Street.

The release says when police arrived, they found three men outside who had multiple gunshot wounds and assisted them to safety.

According to the release, officers were told the suspect was still in the home.

The release says after police took cover, Ramirez showed himself at the front door and was given commands to keep his hands up and lay on the ground.

While taking Ramirez into custody, the release says officers found gunshot wounds and he was transported to a local hospital.

