Suspect arrested in Van Buren shooting that injured four
By Justin Trobaugh,
10 days ago
VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that injured four on Feb. 8.
According to a press release from the Van Buren Police Department, officers arrested Isai Ramirez, 22, on three counts of first-degree battery with a $100,000 bond after he was released from an area hospital.
The release says Ramirez was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.
According to the release, around 4:13 p.m. on Feb. 8, officers responded to a shooting at a home at the 100 block of Henry Street.
