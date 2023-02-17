Thousands gather to remember fallen Selma Police officer Gonzalo Carrasco

4,000 people were inside the Selland Arena on Thursday to honor Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco's ultimate sacrifice.

His family and friends were supported by law enforcement from across the country as they laid him to rest.

Law enforcement agencies from as far as New York, Massachusetts, Texas, and Idaho, along with officers and deputies from up and down California were there to salute Carrasco.

Thousands gathered at Selland Arena in Fresno on Thursday to pay their respects to fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

"It gives us comfort knowing that Gonzalo is with the only person who could love him more than his family-with God," said Julio Martinez, Carrasco's cousin.

Martinez was emotional as he described Carrasco's excitement to become a father to a son he will never meet, but who will carry on his name. Baby Gonzalo.

Video tribute for fallen Selma officer Gonzalo Carrasco

"He kept a calendar in his room that tracked upcoming doctor's appointments and had a stroller, baby shoes, and tiny outfits. He was ready to go," Martinez said.

Martinez read the words Carrasco wrote when he first applied to be a police explorer, providing insight into how his passion for policing began.

"My dad was a security guard. I want to follow in his footsteps and finish what he once started," Julio read. "I want to make my community better than how I found it. Not just for my own benefit but for everyone else too."

A funeral service for Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was held at the Selland Arena in Fresno on Thursday.

Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz described the impact Officer Carrasco made during his two years as a sworn officer.

"Many often joked with him that he should bring a sleeping bag to work because he treated the department like his second home," said Alcaraz.

Carrasco had a commitment to protect his community that he honored until his last breath.

"Although tragic, his quick response certainly prevented this suspect from carrying out further acts of violence," Alcaraz added.

"He had the courage to stand up and say, 'Nothing is going to happen on my watch." and he meant every word. He meant every word of his oath that he swore, and he fulfilled his duty with unwavering dedication."

Selma police chief remembers Officer Gonzalo Carrasco

On display were the memories and smiles shared with Officer Carrasco from the people who will miss him most, including his father Gonzalo Senior, his mother Veronica, and siblings Alma, Vanessa, and Eduardo.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni read a message to Officer Carrasco during the service.

"You did your job, you fought the good fight. I know now that you are looking over us from above," Zanoni said.

Alcaraz expressed his gratitude to all the public safety agencies that took turns standing guard with Officer Carrasco's body since January 31, so he would never be left alone.

His law enforcement brothers and sisters stayed by his side until he arrived at his final resting place.