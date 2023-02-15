When will the 'Something In The Water' line up be released?

With this new 'BEACH IT' lineup announcement in Virginia Beach on Monday, you may be wondering about the 'Something In The Water' festival coming back for the first time since 2019.

That lineup has not been announced yet, but the festival is coming back to the oceanfront on April 28 - 30; but not without some issue. The pandemic affected the 2020 and 2021 plans.

Last year, the festival was in Washington D.C. instead of Virginia Beach.

Pharrell Williams was upset about the deadly shooting of his cousin, Donovon Lynch, by Virginia Beach police. He previously called the city "toxic".

Many are concerned about buying tickets to 'Something In The Water' without knowing the lineup.

But unlike other popular festivals, this is on par for this event.

On March 3, 2019, Pharrell unveiled the lineup less than two months before the festival.

Again, this year, we still don't know the lineup about two and a half months prior. We have reached out to multiple media representatives for an answer, but haven't received a response.

Some of the acts from VB in 2019 included Pharrell himself, Pusha-T, and Travis Scott.

The 'early bird' passes are sold out. But you can still get a 3-day general admission ticket for $299 plus fees.

All VIP tickets are also already gone.