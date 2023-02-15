What rule changes will affect the Braves the most in 2023?

Here we are. Pitchers are going to be penalized for taking their time, and infielders are having to reach an addition six inches to tag a runner out. It's 2023, year of the rule change. It's been several years since these many rule changes have been implemented in MLB. Which ones will have the biggest impact?

Let's start with the pitch clock. Pitchers will have 15 seconds to begin their throwing motion as soon as they receive the ball from the catcher, and 20 seconds with a runner on base. Who will be affected? A pitcher like former Brave Kenley Jansen, who has an elongated motion (including a shimmy) before he becomes set, and Craig Kimbrel, who does the vulture arm thing before he becomes set. Pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, who have a longer delivery after their motion to the plate has started, will not be affected. The penalty for pitchers who violate the pitch clock rule will be a ball with no runners on, and a balk with runners on. 92.9 Braves insider Grant McAuley told Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael that the pitch clock alone has shaved as much as 20 minutes off of the game time in the minor league games where it was tested! Pitchers are also going to be limited to stepping off of the rubber twice, weather to attempt a pick-off, or simply to get a new sign. Violations of this rule will also result in a ball or balk, respectively. No more shift! This has been talked about for years, and the change is happening this season. While I've never been a huge fan of the shift, I would have liked to have seen hitters eliminate the shift themselves by learning how to bunt or hit the ball the other way, but here we are in 2023. Defenses will have to have 2 fielders on either side of 2nd base, with all 8 feet in the dirt. Finally, larger bases. The bases are going from 15inX15in to 18inX18in. Think about that. Whether you draw it out on the floor, or just visualize it, that's a full 3 in added to each side of the base! This is being done to increase player safety, and increase the number of attempted stolen bases and overall excitement to the game. I'm all for increasing the number of stolen bases in MLB, but this may be a tad extreme. It's not likely that all of these rules are around for the 2024 season, but for 2023, let's play ball! Spring Training games start on February 25, while the regular season kicks off March 30.