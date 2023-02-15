Blood on passenger's face tipped police off to carjacking

SANTA ROSA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Blood on a backseat passenger’s face tipped Santa Rosa police off that they were in for more than a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to reports of a potential DUI near North Street and College Avenue just before midnight. Officers said a car was stopped at the intersection even though it was a green light.

As officers prepared to make a traffic stop, they said they saw someone in the rear passenger seat with blood on their face waving frantically at them.

The victim told police that he met the driver, identified as Nahom Tewolde, 29, of Santa Rosa, on Santa Rosa Avenue and was going to give him a ride. The victim then said Tewolde started acting weird before hitting him in the face and forcing him to get into the back seat of the car.

During a search of the car, officers said they found a bag with Tewolde’s identification and several prescription medications that looked like they were for sale.

Tewolde was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail. He was charged with felony carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, committing a felony while released on bail, possession of Valium for sale and possession of narcotics for sale. His bail is set at $500,000.

