Open in App
Santa Rosa, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Blood on passenger's face tipped police off to carjacking

By Miabelle Salzano,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0op4GT_0kofF51D00

SANTA ROSA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Blood on a backseat passenger’s face tipped Santa Rosa police off that they were in for more than a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to reports of a potential DUI near North Street and College Avenue just before midnight. Officers said a car was stopped at the intersection even though it was a green light.

SF explosion suspect charged with multiple felonies

As officers prepared to make a traffic stop, they said they saw someone in the rear passenger seat with blood on their face waving frantically at them.

The victim told police that he met the driver, identified as Nahom Tewolde, 29, of Santa Rosa, on Santa Rosa Avenue and was going to give him a ride. The victim then said Tewolde started acting weird before hitting him in the face and forcing him to get into the back seat of the car.

During a search of the car, officers said they found a bag with Tewolde’s identification and several prescription medications that looked like they were for sale.

Tewolde was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail. He was charged with felony carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, committing a felony while released on bail, possession of Valium for sale and possession of narcotics for sale. His bail is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Rosa, CA newsLocal Santa Rosa, CA
Victim stabbed in stomach while sleeping in car at MLK Park
Santa Rosa, CA16 hours ago
30K of instruments stolen from Santa Rosa musicians' co-op
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Santa Rosa man allegedly assaults mother with hammer, steals her car
Santa Rosa, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspects Arrested in Follow-Home Robbery of 71-Year-Old Woman
Oakland, CA20 hours ago
3 dead in 3 hours in separate shooting incidents in Oakland
Oakland, CA19 hours ago
17-year-old arrested for January shooting death of man
Oakland, CA15 hours ago
Vallejo illegal chop shop busted; Stolen vehicles recovered
Vallejo, CA1 day ago
3 killed in separate nighttime shootings in Oakland
Oakland, CA17 hours ago
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of 100-year-old Oakland man
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Suspect in brazen SF convenience store robberies arrested
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
San Ramon apartment shooting suspect charged, victim was ex-girlfriend
San Ramon, CA2 days ago
Suspect steals expensive tools from woodshop at Napa high school, remains at large: police
Napa, CA2 days ago
New images released to catch 100-year-old Oakland man's killer
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Fatal car crash on I-80 in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA20 hours ago
Felon who gave fake identity to Antioch officer arrested for possessing handgun
Antioch, CA3 days ago
One killed in Oakland shooting
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Teacher, 78, assaulted in Mission District; suspect arrested
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Multiple sideshows overnight in Oakland, big rig involved
Oakland, CA19 hours ago
Dine-and-dash suspects busted after returning to restaurant for backpack
Richmond, CA3 days ago
SWAT team arrests female serial armed robber
Richmond, CA3 days ago
Richmond police investigating fatal hit and run
Richmond, CA1 day ago
Man convicted of murdering Afghan refugee in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Suspect injures 3 law enforcement officers while on heroin
Larkspur, CA4 days ago
Pittsburg man identified as Tesla driver killed in fatal I-680 crash into fire truck
Walnut Creek, CA2 days ago
Armed carjackings near SF hospital cause safety concerns
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Oakland missing person described as at-risk sought by police
Oakland, CA3 days ago
2 robberies reported in Sausalito; suspects at large
Sausalito, CA4 days ago
3 dead after leading high-speed chase in stolen vehicle: CHP
Vallejo, CA3 days ago
Wild 94.9's JV reported missing: SFPD
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Armed Robbers Stormed His Packed San Francisco Coffee Shop. Now He Wants Action
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy