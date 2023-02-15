Open in App
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham City Council President Pro Tempore Crystal Smitherman hosting Black History Month events

By Isaac Goffin,

10 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham City Council President Pro Tempore Crystal Smitherman is hosting Black History Month events throughout February.

She will hold “Youthspeak: A Celebration of Black History” on Feb. 24 at 9:30 a.m. at Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus. The following day, Smitherman will hold another event at Holy Family Cristo Rey High School. She said it’s important to teach the youth about their history.

Historic Alabama civil rights city faces long recovery from tornado

“I thought of this idea because I remember being in school and us having Black history programs with dance,” Smitherman said. “And so I wanted to provide that to our kids today and I know the arts have been cut the last few years. So giving them an opportunity to showcase on stage and really celebrating Black history.”

More information on the events is available on the city council’s Twitter page.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

