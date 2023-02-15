Open in App
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Public Library hosting over 70 Black History Month programs

By Isaac Goffin,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222M2d_0kofEXRH00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Public Library is celebrating Black History Month throughout February.

There are over 70 programs happening across almost all BPL locations. Examples of programs include gospel choirs, jazz, film screenings, trivia challenges and meal tasting. The library’s theme for 2023 is “Black Resistance.”

Who was Anthony 'Tony' Mitchell? Friends remember Walker County man who died in police custody

“Each year we want to celebrate Black History Month to our best ability and want to be innovative and creative with the programs that we offer,” BPL Public Relations Assistant Cheyenne Trujillo. “So our mission is to provide the highest quality experience to our community for lifelong learning, cultural enrichment and enjoyment. These programs offer memorable and informative experiences that celebrate Black history.”

More information on the events is available on the library’s website in its Black History Month tab.

