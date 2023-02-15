Open in App
Birmingham, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

UAB Blazer Male Excellence Network to host 15th anniversary awards dinner

By Isaac Goffin,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aYbR_0kofEGgA00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The UAB Blazer Male Excellence Network is hosting its 15th anniversary awards dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The BMEN is a peer mentoring program providing academic and social support to Black male students entering UAB. It’s committed to helping them continue their education.

Birmingham Police investigating overnight homicide

“Once upon a time, Black men really struggled at this university to find a place of belonging and to also find a place to grow and become leaders,” Sharifa Wip of the organization said. “And so BMEN is really important because it provides that community support that it was lacking.”

You can learn how to make a donation or become a mentor to BMEN on the organization’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Birmingham, AL newsLocal Birmingham, AL
Many come out for emotional town hall on future of Birmingham-Southern College
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Birmingham Southern College president addresses pushback, Rep. Terri Sewell poses challenge
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
USFL announces ticket prices for 2023 season
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2023 Fire Explorer Weekend happening in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL12 hours ago
Alabama softball teams travel to Tuscaloosa to compete in annual Gena Frith Classic
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Search underway for missing Bessemer teenager
Bessemer, AL1 day ago
Pelham Civic Complex plays host to youth hockey
Pelham, AL2 days ago
Ash Wednesday unifies faiths across Alabama
Homewood, AL3 days ago
$250k grant awarded to city of Good Hope
Good Hope, AL2 days ago
Wylam family concerned about abandoned property
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Free brake light repair service happening Birmingham this weekend
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Why hasn’t Alabama’s Brandon Miller been charged?
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Attorneys for Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller dispute allegations he was involved in fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL3 days ago
Emergency supplies sold tax free this weekend
Vestavia Hills, AL2 days ago
Birmingham bankers indicted for attempt to steal customer information
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Man found shot in Birmingham, no suspects in custody
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Woman dead after crash in Tuscaloosa County
Berry, AL13 hours ago
Man dead after reportedly shot in Birmingham Wednesday
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Double homicide unsolved 1 year later, Birmingham police seek justice
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Aid from Birmingham and beyond continues 1 year into Russia-Ukraine War
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Anniston man known as ‘Killer Cam’ sentenced to 18 years for drug distribution
Anniston, AL1 day ago
Birmingham man found dead two days after running away from paramedics at accident scene
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Homewood experiences uptick in mail theft
Homewood, AL2 days ago
EPA: 2-3 more weeks to put out Moody landfill fire
Moody, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy