Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

By Mona Khalifeh‍,

10 days ago

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch are calling it quits, just eight months after first sparking romance rumors. A source confirmed the breakup to ET on Wednesday.

"Camila and Austin broke up," the source says,addingthat the breakup was announced on Kevitch's exclusive dating platform, Lox Club.

"It was announced in a Lox Club newsletter that Austin is single again," the source adds.

As for the reason behind the breakup, the source says that it was simply too challenging for the pair to balance their relationship and their work schedules.

"There’s no bad blood between them and they’re both just very busy in their careers," the source notes. "It became difficult to balance that and their relationship."

ET has reached out to Cabello's reps for comment.

The "Havana"singer and the Lox Club co-founder first sparked dating rumors in June ,when they were spotted out together.

At the time, a source told ET that the duo wasset up by mutual friends and "they went out and had fun together."

Since then, they two werespotted on several outings, including during a lunch in Los Angeles in August, where the new couple packed on the PDA.

A source previously told ET, "Austin and Camila have been seeing each other and dating. They're having a great time together and really like each other. They're both funny and creative. Things are going well."

The former couple wasmost recently seen out together in November.

The relationship marked Cabello's first since splitting with Shawn Mendes in November2021after more than two years of dating. At the time, the pair confirmedthe newswith a joint statement .

"Shawn and Camila's breakup was mutual,"a source told ET at the time . "They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They're both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones."

Camila Cabello Kisses Boyfriend Austin Kevitch After Split From Shawn Mendes

