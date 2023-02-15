Video shows 2022 Colorado Springs PD in-custody death; No charges levied on officer, paramedic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained body camera footage of an in-custody death of a Colorado Springs man suffering a mental health crisis. Despite his death being ruled a homicide, charges have not been levied against the Colorado Springs Police officer or paramedic involved.

On November 15, 2022 , an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department, a paramedic with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and a Diversus Health Clinician arrived in the 200 block of Mount View Lane on the reports of a man experiencing a mental health episode.

Newly released body-worn camera footage from CSPD Officer Sean Reed shows that 63-year-old Kevin Dizmang became unresponsive within five minutes of all three first responders arriving on the scene. The video goes on to show Dizmang walking in the middle of the street and at times bending over with his hands on his knees.

Officer Reed and a bystander attempt to remove Dizmang from the middle of the street. He was not complying with Reed's request to put his hands behind his back in an attempt to detain him.

A struggle then ensues before Dizmang is brought to the ground on his stomach as Reed attempts to get Dizmang's hands behind his back, and the paramedic appears to be draped across his back with his entire body weight. Within minutes, Dizmang became unresponsive.

Watch the full video below:

Reed and the paramedic were placed on paid administrative leave after the incident.

According to an autopsy report completed by the El Paso County Coroner's office, Dizmang's death was ruled a homicide.

The report says Dizmang died, " as a result of cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of physical restraint, acute methamphetamine intoxication, COPD and asthma, cardiomegaly, diaphragmatic paralysis, and obesity. "

The Coroner's office said the physical restraint during the incident is directly correlated to the manner of death being homicide in this case. However, no charges have been filed against the CSPD officer and paramedic.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office says the actions of both men have been ruled justified after a thorough investigation into the incident.

Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Police Department issued the following statement regarding this case:

"Anytime a community member dies, we are saddened at the loss of life. We take these events seriously and, in this case, had the Deadly Force Investigation Team, led by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, investigate this event. They then sent the case to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review and determination of the reasonableness of the force that was used. This exceeds the requirement by Colorado law, but we believe it is best for transparency and honest review for our community.

All of our Community Response Team members are highly trained professionals, coming from diverse backgrounds with the goal of assisting our community members who are in crisis and need immediate intervention. The team is comprised of a Colorado Springs Police Department Officer, a Colorado Springs Fire Department Paramedic, and a Diversus Health Clinician. Unfortunately, even with all of the training and expertise on this CRT team, we can’t control every factor involved in an interaction with a community member such as the actions, underlying medical conditions and intoxication of the involved person prior to our involvement."

The post Video shows 2022 Colorado Springs PD in-custody death; No charges levied on officer, paramedic appeared first on KRDO .