Pair arrested on Valentine’s Day for having drugs, gun near child in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman were charged on Tuesday after Elkins police say they had multiple drug paraphernalia and an illegal gun in reach of a juvenile.

Kathleen Flerx

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 14, officers with the Elkins Police Department went to a home on Randolph Ave. in Elkins to find a man who they had encountered earlier in the shift. Officers knocked on the door and when no one answered, a neighbor told them the apartment belonged to Kathleen Flerx, 32, and offered to also knock on the door, the complaint said.

Officers said that although no one answered, the door swung open and they could see a man, later identified as Djaun Washington, 34, inside who was sitting on the couch and was “appearing to place a green leafy substance into white paper.” They also saw other drug paraphernalia, including a scale, a baggie of “leafy green-like substance” and a smoking device.

Djuan Washington

Officers said that Flerx then entered the room, and they patted down Washington and found a baggie containing a “brown powdery substance consistent with heroin/fentanyl.”

While Washington was being arrested, he asked officers to retrieve his cell phone, which officers found near to .380 caliber bullets, a gold pistol in a black holster and additional drugs and paraphernalia, the complaint said. Due to a previous arrest, Washington was prohibited from owning a firearm, according to the document.

While officers were searching the residence, Flerx’s juvenile daughter entered the apartment, and Flerx said her daughter did live with her at the residence.

Because there was a firearm and items consistent with the sale and distribution of illicit substances, officers believed “the two defendants were creating a risk of death or serious injury,” said the complaint.

Washington was charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and both Washington and Flerx were charged with conspiracy and child neglect creating risk of injury.

Washington is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 cash-only bail and Flerx on $20,000 cash-only bail.

