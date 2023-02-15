2 injured, road closes after south Charlotte crash: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were injured, and Providence Road’s southbound lanes are closed after a south Charlotte crash Wednesday, according to Medic.

NCDOT reported the collision around 3:30 p.m., and it happened on NC-16 (Providence Road) near Lansdowne Road.

Paramedics say they rushed two people to the hospital with ‘minor injuries.’

Officials expect the road to be reopened at about 6:40 p.m.; however, it officially reopened before that time.

Traffic was significantly impacted, and the public was urged to find an alternate route.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.