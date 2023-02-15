Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Queen City News

2 injured, road closes after south Charlotte crash: Medic

By Connor Lomis,

10 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were injured, and Providence Road’s southbound lanes are closed after a south Charlotte crash Wednesday, according to Medic.

NCDOT reported the collision around 3:30 p.m., and it happened on NC-16 (Providence Road) near Lansdowne Road.

Paramedics say they rushed two people to the hospital with ‘minor injuries.’

Officials expect the road to be reopened at about 6:40 p.m.; however, it officially reopened before that time.

Traffic was significantly impacted, and the public was urged to find an alternate route.

