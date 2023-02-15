Open in App
Texas State
Lotto Texas jackpot still up for grabs and now at $42.5M

By Alejandra Yañez,

10 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After another night of no winners, players in the Texas Lottery have another chance to win an even larger jackpot Wednesday.

At an estimated $42.5 million, Wednesday’s Lotto Texas jackpot is the third-largest prize up for the taking in North America and fifth largest in the world.

If once again not claimed, the jackpot prize for the Saturday drawing will roll to an estimated $44 million.

“Sales for the game have been steadily strong over the past several weeks, which will ultimately benefit public education in the state of Texas,”  said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “As excitement continues to build for this Lotto Texas jackpot, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

