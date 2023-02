HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Police Department are asking for public assistance in the search for a missing person. Police are looking for Glenn M Crews, 26.

Crews is described as 6′ tall and 170 pounds. Police explain he is a resident of Greene County but may be in the area. If you have any information on Crews whereabouts call HPD at (518) 828-3388 .

