Atlanta, GA
What Now Atlanta

Local Food Truck, Flavor Rich, Finds a Home at The Byron

By Drew Pittock,

11 days ago
Flavor Rich, a Suwanee-based southern comfort food restaurant and food truck, will take up residence on the ground floor of The Byron at 549 Peachtree St NE later this summer, according to a building permit recently filed with the city and confirmed by co-owner Angelica Finley.

“We’ll be opening another location, it will be coming sometime in the early summer,” Finley tells What Now Atlanta . “Same concept and everything, just a bigger location. We’re expanding to give other people the opportunity to have the Flavor Rich experience.”

That experience includes savory breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus full of comfort food classics, such as a Fried Chicken Sandwich, Lobster and Waffles, Fish and Grits, Fried Catfish served with eggs and potatoes, a Georgia Peach Cobbler French Toast, and more.

Established in 2018, the concept is a collaborative effort between former Ritz-Carlton chefs, Chris Fletcher and Finley. After “Realizing they had similar goals and aspirations they decided to become business partners,” and thus the food truck was born , eventually becoming a restaurant some two years later.



