Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

DeWine says new testing confirms safe drinking water in East Palestine

By Patty Coller,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZbEx_0kof51Ea00

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday afternoon that water testing results have been returned by the Ohio EPA.

As of 3 p.m., the results show no detection of contaminants in raw water from the five wells that feed into East Palestine’s municipal water system. He said the Ohio EPA is confident the water is safe to drink.

N.J. derailment could be crystal ball for East Palestine residents

“Test results from the combined, treated water from all five wells showed no detection of contaminants associated with the derailment,” DeWine said.

East Palestine’s municipal water system, which provides drinking water for most area residents, takes in water from five wells that are located approximately one mile from the derailment site.

The wells are at least 56 feet below the surface and covered by a steel casing.

“Although it was unlikely that any contaminants entered the wells that serve the municipal water supply, Ohio EPA tested the combined, treated water soon after the derailment. Those tests showed no contamination,” DeWine said.

East Palestine Train Derailment

Private water wells may be closer to the surface, and the Ohio EPA recommends those who get their drinking water from private wells have them tested by an independent consultant and use bottled water until those test results come back.

For information on how to schedule your private water well for testing, call 330-849-3919.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Joint press conference addresses concerns, relays resource information
East Palestine, OH17 hours ago
Local broker concerned with East Palestine housing market after derailment fire
East Palestine, OH50 minutes ago
Business claims contaminated East Palestine soil is being dumped by its property
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio EPA shows Leslie Run pumps to improve waterway in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
EPA gives OK to Meander water source
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Local officials test independent wells near train derailment site
East Palestine, OH21 hours ago
East Palestine residents file class-action against Norfolk Southern
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Texas and Michigan getting toxic waste and contaminated soil from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Lawrence County leaders frustrated over lack of communication after train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
State Rep. McNally helps with afterschool program signups
Youngstown, OH14 hours ago
President Biden getting updated on Buttigieg’s East Palestine visit
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Biden orders door-to-door checks after East Palestine train wreck
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
‘This is going to be a long game’: Erin Brockovich shares insight with East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Volunteers with national organization give out bottled water
Lisbon, OH12 hours ago
Congressional committee investigating Buttigieg for East Palestine response
East Palestine, OH19 hours ago
Liberty business delivering ‘goodies’ to East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Norfolk Southern giving East Palestine Schools $300,000, firefighters getting over $800,000
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Improvements set for Mercer County roads
Farrell, PA1 day ago
Project to improve Route 224 in Boardman advancing
Boardman, OH2 days ago
East Palestine woman afraid to return home after derailment fire
East Palestine, OH59 minutes ago
PIA open house seeks to meet national need for aviation mechanics
Youngstown, OH16 hours ago
Councilman works to bring businesses to West Side of Youngstown with some help
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Mysterious flakes land at house less than 1.5 miles from derailed train
Darlington, PA1 day ago
Firefighter falls through floor at Warren fire
Warren, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy