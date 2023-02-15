Liam Hendriks 'continues to progress with his treatment' for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, will be around White Sox camp

(670 The Score) White Sox closer Liam Hendriks will be around the team at spring training as he continues treatment after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Hendriks has been getting work in at the White Sox's complex in recent weeks as he has undergone treatment. There remains no timetable for his return. Hendriks announced his diagnosis on Jan. 8, one day before beginning his treatment plan.

“He’s in very good spirits, he continues to progress with his treatment,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “However, as we mentioned at the time when his diagnosis was revealed publicly, we still don’t expect to have any update on his availability or plan for this season until closer to Opening Day.”

Hendriks has been with the White Sox since 2021. He turned 34 last Friday. Hahn indicated Hendriks won't address the media until a later point as his recovery plan becomes more clear.

Hendriks released a statement on his Instagram account on to share his diagnosis.

“As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family,” Hendriks wrote. “It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the past few days, and do so on my own terms.

“Recently I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hearing the word “Cancer” came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.

“My treatment begins tomorrow, and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.”

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system in which white blood cells known as lymphocytes grow abnormally and can form tumors throughout the body, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Hendriks, 33, is coming off an All-Star campaign in 2022, when he had 37 saves and posted a 2.81 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 58 appearances.

White Sox pitchers and catchers reported for spring training Wednesday in Arizona. In offering his update on the team’s health status, Hahn also noted that left-hander Garrett Crochet is improving in his recovery from Tommy John surgery last year.

“He’s progressing quite well,” Hahn said. “We view him as continuing to build during camp. He will not appear in Cactus League games. However, we suspect that he will be on a rehab assignment sometime in April with the possibility of rejoining the club, if everything goes smoothly, sometime in approximately mid-May.”

