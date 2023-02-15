Open in App
Piedmont, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jackets Back

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYwM8_0kof35YE00
Piedmont’s Cayla Brothers shoots during Monday’s Northeast subregional game against Glencoe at Piedmont.Photo byGreg Warren

February 15, 2023

East Alabama Sports Today

Piedmont, AL – Sizemore drives Glencoe girls to subregional victory at Piedmont, back to Northeast Regional for the first time since 2019

CLASS 3A NORTHEAST SUBREGIONALS
Glencoe 66, Piedmont 50
Susan Moore 72, Sylvania 42
Ohatchee 73, Saks 25
Plainview 70, Vinemont 31

By Joe Medley
East Alabama Sports Today

Jaxson Sizemore’s skip and giddy smile as the last second of Glencoe’s subregional victory at Piedmont on Monday ticked away was very much that of a younger kid. More like the eighth-grader she was the last time the Yellow Jackets’ girls made the Northeast Regional. “This is the first time this team has ever gone anywhere,” the senior said. “We’ve not even made it out of area the last couple of years, so this is so special for us. “This has been the goal every year.”

Sizemore scored a game-high 24 points, and Glencoe eliminated Piedmont 66-50 Monday to punch its first Northeast Regional ticket since 2019. The Yellow Jackets (19-10) will play Susan Moore on Monday at Pete Mathews Coliseum at a time to be determined. Glencoe’s boys play their subregional Tuesday, and there’s a chance both Glencoe teams could play back to back in the regional. Glencoe’s girls finished runner-up in Class 3A, Area 12 and had to go on the road to play their sub-regional game, but getting out of area marked progress toward ending the program’s recent regional drought.

Missing regional is not normal for Glencoe’s girls. The Yellow Jackets have made 14 regional appearances Glencoe has for a program with 14 regional appearances, including four from 2015-19. Their lone regional title came in 2009. The Yellow Jackets’ path at regional is backed with ranked teams. Susan Moore finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in 3A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. The other regional matchup will feature No. 3 Plainview and No. 8 Ohatchee.

“Glencoe girls is a proud program, and that was the main thing is, let’s just have a chance to get ourselves back,” second-year Glencoe coach Blake Badgett said. “We know the three that’s going to be there are great teams, but you’ve got to get there and give yourself a chance.” Sizemore’s drives and 8-for-11 free throw shooting Monday helped Glencoe get there. The Yellow Jackets also got 11 points apiece from Autumn Greene and Alli Jo Amos. They overcame a 22-point showing from Piedmont’s Ava Pope, including three fourth-quarter 3-pointers, and 18 points from senior LeLe Ridley, who hit 10 of 14 free throws. [read more…]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rgHI_0kof35YE00
Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley talks to her team during a timeout in Monday’s subregional game at Piedmont.Photo byGreg Warren

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

