Newly Approved Eastern Henrico Park Will Open in 2024

Henrico County, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - On Tuesday night, the Henrico Board of Supervisors approved a new 99 acre park that would be located just off Williamsburg Road east of Richmond International Airport.

It's called Taylor Farm Park and, with the approval, ground will be broken this month with completion expected in June of 2024.

John Zannino, the director of Recreation and Parks for Henrico County says it's a park that will have features unlike any other county park, including a skate park and a pump track for mountain bikes. There's also a man-made interactive stream that looks natural that kids will be able to play in. Also, with the water theme, the park will have a splash pad and mist mounds that will be astro-turf covered mounds that will spray mist that kids will be able to run through.

Even though the park is 99 acres, only 28 will be developed with the majority of the property being in its natural wooded state. There will be an asphalt loop trail around the property with connection to nearby neighborhoods. There's also a planned memorial garden, which will pay tribute to fallen military and public safety members in the county. Nearby to that, there will be an event lawn area where outdoor concerts and movie showings can be held.

The park will be the first new large community park in the eastern part of Henrico since Dorey Park opened in 1982. Taylor Farm Park will be located off Williamsburg Road near the Chickahominy YMCA.