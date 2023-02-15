Open in App
New Haven, CT
WTNH

New Haven man gets 4 years in prison for role in cocaine trafficking ring

By Braley Dodson,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Epyd_0kof1Pwh00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old New Haven man will spend four years in federal prison for participating in a cocaine trafficking ring, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Angel Correa-Ortiz was arrested following November 2020 investigation, during which U.S. Postal Inspection Service taskforce executed a federal search warrant on a suspicious package that had been mailed from New Haven to Puerto Rico, according to the announcement. The package included more than $102,000 in cash.

Jose Gerena, of New Haven, had supervised cocaine being shipped from Puerto Rico to New Haven, and had also oversaw the sale of cocaine.

Authorities said that Correa-Ortiz’s role in the ring was to find addresses to mail packages to, to move the packages and to accompany the drug dealers when they were selling cocaine.

Gerena was arrested in August 2021, and Correa-Ortiz was taken into custody the following month. He pleaded guilty last August to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. He is currently out on a $100,000 bond and will report to prison on March 22.

Gerena had pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

Comments / 0
