Part of Fossil Creek Road in Coconino National Forest will close for three months

By Andrea Morabito, Arizona Republic,

10 days ago
Starting February 27, Fossil Creek Road (Forest Road 708) at the Coconino National Forest will close for roughly three months.

Why is Fossil Creek Road closing?

The closure is due to resurfacing work on about seven miles of road. The road should reopen on May 25, 2023.

Where is the closure exactly?

The closure will include the Fossil Creek Road from Highway 260 to Fossil Creek Bridge.

Can I hike in the area?

Coconino National Forest service says all recreation sites along Fossil Creek Road and the Childs Dispersed Camping Area will not be accessible by car during the period.

All the trails in the area will remain open, including Bob Bear, Mail, Flume and Dixon Lewis (formerly Waterfall) trails.

