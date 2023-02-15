Open in App
Cleveland, OH
FastBreak on FanNation

Cavs And 76ers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar,

10 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers have announced their injury reports.

FINAL UPDATE: Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker are available, while Cedi Osman and Ricky Rubio have been ruled out.

On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Pennsylvania.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Cavs have ruled out Mamadi Diakite, Isaiah Mobley and Dylan Windler.

Cedi Osman and Ricky Rubio are both listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will be without Louis King, Furkan Korkmaz and Mac McClung.

Joel Embiid is questionable, while P.J. Tucker is probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Cavs come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-22 record in 60 games.

They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

That said, the Cavs have struggled on the road, going 13-16 in the 29 games they have played outside of Ohio.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018 (when they still had LeBron James), but the drought appears very likely to end in 2023.

As for the 76ers, they are one spot ahead of the Cavs (third seed in the Eastern Conference) with a 37-19 record in 56 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the 76ers have been fantastic, with a 22-8 record in the 30 games they have hosted in Pennsylvania.

Last season, the 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs but lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second round (in six games).

