CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI says AI will be 'the greatest force for economic empowerment' we've ever seen

And some workers are using the new technology to their advantage to make their work lives a little easier. Lawyers, realtors, and teachers told Insider they used ChatGPT to lighten their workloads. ChatGPT has also shown impressive potential in helping workers conquer tasks like writing cover letters when applying for jobs or asking for a raise .
In response to his tweet, a Twitter user asked Altman, "Do you have any real idea of the likely net implication of your own work? I'd guess that you can't because it may be too profound. Is it likely that even you have no idea where AI will take us?"
Altman replied : "We have some ideas, but it's a complex system and will coevolve with society. Anyone who says they really understand what the AI-future is going to look like in detail is delusional at best. A tight feedback loop and deep engagement with society seems like the best path forward."
In an interview last month with StrictlyVC's Connie Loizos, Altman was similarly asked for his predictions on the future of AI.
"I think the best case is so unbelievably good that it's hard for me to even imagine," he said at the time . "The bad case — and I think this is important to say — is, like, lights out for all of us."
He's also weighed in on one misuse of the tool: plagiarism, specifically students using ChatGPT on school assignments.
"We adapted to calculators and changed what we tested for in math class, I imagine," Altman said in the same interview. "This is a more extreme version of that, no doubt, but also the benefits of it are more extreme, as well."
In a recent interview on the New York Times tech podcast "Hard Fork," Altman said, "People really love it, which makes us very happy. But no one would say this was like a great, well-integrated product yet."
