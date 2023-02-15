From free rides home to comfort dog visits, MSU students find plenty of help

EAST LANSING - John Daly wanted to go home.

The Michigan State University freshman had spent hours sheltering in place at IM West, where he'd been playing basketball with friends Monday night when police alerted students to a shooting on campus.

The next day, in the wake of the death of three students and news that five others were in critical condition after the attack by a lone shooter, many students sought comfort from family. Daly, from Philadelphia, couldn't afford the cost of a trip back to Pennsylvania.

He needed to be around family and friends, Daly said.

"It had kind of messed up my head a little bit, seeing that a lot of the locations where they said they spotted the shooter traveling around are places I spend time," Daly, 18, said. "I could have been there when this happened."

Then Paula Reser, an MSU alumnus, connected him with volunteers who offered to pay for a round-trip plane ticket to and from Philadelphia and to drive him to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Since Tuesday morning Reser, 30, an East Lansing resident who graduated from MSU in 2016, has helped connect nearly 100 of the university's students with volunteers who have helped provide them with food, gas money, rides, and travel accommodations to get home.

Her efforts started with an offer made through a Facebook post that's since been shared more than 2,000 times. Students can email her at PJProjectCollab@gmail.com using their MSU email account if they need help, Reser said.

"A lot of them are just riding that wave of anxiety and stress, kind of just trying to calm down but also, they're being asked about this all the time," she said. "They're kind of stuck in it, and I think being able to go home or not have to worry about a meal is helping them to take some of the stress off."

Daly left on a flight Wednesday morning and will stay with family until the end of the week, before catching a flight back to Michigan on Sunday.

Monday's mass shooting was traumatizing for Daly and so many others. Spending time with his family has helped him relax and "given me people I feel comfortable around to talk to about it."

Reser isn't the only community member who's stepping up to help.

Taylor Brehm, whose family owns Holiday Inn Express in Okemos where she is the general manager, has offered MSU students a discounted or free stay at the hotel.

Brehm made the offer through Facebook, asking students to send her a message there if they needed "a safe space to get some rest," and has since booked rooms for nearly half a dozen students or their family members.

"It’s the right thing to do," she said.

Heidi Williams, director of Ingham County Aminal Control & Shelter, and her dog Bear, a 13-month-old Lab and Australian Shepherd mix, spent some of Tuesday with MSU students at Hannah Community Center in East Lansing.

Williams, who volunteers with Buddy’s PALS Pet Assisted Learning, which provides time with therapy and comfort dogs, watched as students came in, sat down on the floor with Bear, and began talking with him about where they were and what they were doing when the active shooting started Monday night.

Dogs can be so much easier to talk to than people, Williams said.

"This is a horrible thing that happened and we're all trying to process the grief and the emotions and the anger," Williams said. "When people come in they're in various states of emotional distress but they see the dogs and they go right for the dogs and their moods change. There was a group of four girls that came in last night when we were there. They just jumped down and sat on the floor cross-legged. Bear just went from person to person and kissed their face and they started talking. It helps."

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .