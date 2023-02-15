Nearly two weeks after a cybersecurity incident hit Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare , the hospital said that all systems have been restored and normal operations have resumed.

"Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is happy to share with our community that we have fully restored our computer systems and returned to standard operations at all locations," the hospital said Wednesday afternoon on its website.

TMH took its computer systems down after information technology staff discovered a cybersecurity issue the night of Feb. 2, affecting the main hospital, the northside emergency center and physician partner practices. The incident prompted TMH to divert ambulance patients, cancel appointments and return to paper record-keeping.

TMH has not disclosed the exact nature of what happened, referring to it as an "IT security event." However, cybersecurity experts say a ransomware attack is a likely explanation.

Background: What's going on at TMH? Experts say incident has telltale signs of a ransomware attack

The hospital, when asked Wednesday, would not say whether private patient information was stolen or a ransom paid.

"Our investigation is ongoing," a TMH spokesperson said. "As is typical in such situations, we expect it will take some time to determine the precise nature of the incident. We will notify any affected patients in accordance with applicable laws and regulations based on the results of our investigation.”

Both the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have been assisting TMH in the investigation.

“We continue to work with all appropriate law enforcement agencies," the spokesperson said.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com and follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TMH says all systems restored, operations normal after cybersecurity incident