Erie, PA
YourErie

Cadets Drum Corps. finds its new home in Erie

By Brian Wilk,

10 days ago

One local business is entering into a long-term partnership that will bring a boost to the economy.

The Erie Sports Center is partnering with The Cadets Drum Corps, which is a 10-time national championship-winning group.

There are nearly 200 students in the elite group. They will come to Erie and train on a regular basis before they travel around the country and perform in competitions.

In 2022, they talked about making Erie their permanent home.

“They were really happy being in the city. They loved the facility we had. The fact that they could be in one site with multiple training fields, the fun park with food and beverage, dorm rooms and housing — everything was located here on our campus — made it very easy for them,” said Troy Bingham, co-owner, Erie Sports Center.

Bingham said this will bring jobs and hundreds of thousands of dollars to the local economy.

