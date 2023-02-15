Penn State Behrend announces opening of new Erie Hall

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com )– Penn State Erie the Behrend College has announced the opening of the new Erie Hall building after 18 months of construction and years of preparation and planning.

The project came with a $28.2 million price tag with Behrend students providing nearly 40% of the costs from the Student Initiated Fee.

“Erie Hall happened because of our students’ commitment to this project. They saw the need, stepped up and made it happen,” said Ken Miller, senior director of administration and student affairs.

The facility measures out to 52,700 square feet and features a three-court gymnasium, fitness and aerobics rooms and training space and will support the college’s NCAA Division III baseball, softball, tennis, cross-country, track and field and wrestling teams. The gymnasium courts are all marked for basketball, pickleball and badminton play, with one having a multipurpose rubber surface.

However, the facility was not just built to support the school’s sports but the entire student body as well.

The new Erie Hall is also the home of the school’s Personal Counseling offices, so the building will have both physical and mental health programs in the same building.

“Erie Hall was built primarily for recreational use by the Behrend student body,” said Kelly Wilson, the college’s new campus recreation manager. She will oversee activities at the new facility.

Wilson also said that the Junker Center will continue to be a home base for athletic events, but several teams will have locker rooms and training facilities in Erie Hall.

Drop-in events will also be held, such as basketball and yoga for faculty and staff, while being a place for all on campus to connect.

