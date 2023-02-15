Open in App
Erie County, PA
Scholarships for adult diplomas through Erie County Public Library

By Corey Morris,

10 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A high school diploma is a foundation from which professional success can be built. Some people, for many differing reasons, have missed out on that foundation. The Erie County Public Library is helping to give those folks a leg up.

The library has partnered with a private high school — Career Online High School — to support adults who are ready to earn a high school diploma and a career certificate. The library is planning to grant scholarships to help people finance their education.

“Libraries offer a safe, supportive environment to foster learning and community. Our online
education program for adults is a natural extension of library services that empower adults to
learn and grow,” said Dr. Howard Liebman, district superintendent of Career Online High School (COHS). “COHS students receive support from ECPL staff as well as from our academic coaches. Together, they help students achieve their goals.”

The online school offers a 24-hour online classroom as well as personal academic coaches and career training. COHS students who graduate will receive a high school diploma and a certificate in their chosen career path (including child care and education, food and hospitality, office management, introduction to manufacturing, commercial driving, and security). Graduates also walk away with a resume, cover letter, and other tools to begin or further their careers.

According to a news release from Erie County, the 2022 US Census Bureau report notes there are more than 22,000 adults in Erie County who lack a high school diploma. Though Erie County is the first library in Pennsylvania to partner with the school, COHS has partnered with more than 1,800 libraries throughout the country.

