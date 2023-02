PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – EGOT award-winning host, Jennifer Hudson’s daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, has been renewed for a second season.

Hudson joined Everyday Northwest to talk celebrity guests from Octavia Spencer to Patti Labell and upcoming music and film projects.

Watch the video above to learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.