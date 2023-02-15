Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers: TV, stream, broadcast details for Wednesday

Tonight sees the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team get back in action after their 111-57 drubbing of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last Sunday. Next up for the Hawkeyes is the Wisconsin Badgers who they are welcoming into Carver Hawkeye Arena for a Big Ten matchup.

Iowa is sitting with an overall record of 20-5 and 12-2 in conference play. The Badgers are at 8-18 with a 3-11 Big Ten mark. Both teams are entering this matchup off of a win. Wisconsin will most certainly be looking to make some noise in this contest with an attempt at the massive upset.

The Hawkeyes are currently No. 7 in both the USA TODAY SPORTS Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Women’s Poll.

Things get underway tonight with a 6:30 p.m. CT tipoff. Here is a guide on how to watch, who the broadcast teams are, they key players for each team, and some quick hitting game notes for this matchup.

How to watch

Broadcast teams

Hawkeye Radio Network: Rob Brooks, play-by-play; Jaime Cavey Lang, color analyst BTN+: John Evans, Michael Merrick

Key players

Iowa: G Caitlin Clark: 27.4 points, 8.3 assists, 7.6 rebounds G Kate Martin: 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists F Monika Czinano: 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 66.7% field goal percentage F McKenna Warnock: 11.3 points, 6 rebounds F Hannah Stuelke: 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds Wisconsin: G Julie Popisilova: 13.2 points, 5 rebounds, 4.2 assists F Serah Williams: 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds G Matyson Wike: 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists G Avery LaBarbera: 11 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3 assists G Brooke Schramek: 10.8 points, 4 rebounds, 2.7 assists

Game notes

77th meeting between the two teams

Iowa leads the series 56-20

Iowa has won the last 26 matchups since 2007

Last meeting: Iowa 102, Wisconsin 71, on Dec. 4, 2022

