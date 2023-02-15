Change location
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers: TV, stream, broadcast details for Wednesday
By Riley Donald,10 days ago
Tonight sees the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team get back in action after their 111-57 drubbing of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last Sunday. Next up for the Hawkeyes is the Wisconsin Badgers who they are welcoming into Carver Hawkeye Arena for a Big Ten matchup.
Iowa is sitting with an overall record of 20-5 and 12-2 in conference play. The Badgers are at 8-18 with a 3-11 Big Ten mark. Both teams are entering this matchup off of a win. Wisconsin will most certainly be looking to make some noise in this contest with an attempt at the massive upset.
The Hawkeyes are currently No. 7 in both the USA TODAY SPORTS Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Women’s Poll.
Things get underway tonight with a 6:30 p.m. CT tipoff. Here is a guide on how to watch, who the broadcast teams are, they key players for each team, and some quick hitting game notes for this matchup.
How to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network+
- Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch here )
- Hawkeye Radio Network: Listen
Broadcast teams
Hawkeye Radio Network: Rob Brooks, play-by-play; Jaime Cavey Lang, color analyst BTN+: John Evans, Michael Merrick
Key players
Iowa: G Caitlin Clark: 27.4 points, 8.3 assists, 7.6 rebounds G Kate Martin: 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists F Monika Czinano: 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 66.7% field goal percentage F McKenna Warnock: 11.3 points, 6 rebounds F Hannah Stuelke: 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds Wisconsin: G Julie Popisilova: 13.2 points, 5 rebounds, 4.2 assists F Serah Williams: 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds G Matyson Wike: 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists G Avery LaBarbera: 11 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3 assists G Brooke Schramek: 10.8 points, 4 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Game notes
- 77th meeting between the two teams
- Iowa leads the series 56-20
- Iowa has won the last 26 matchups since 2007
- Last meeting: Iowa 102, Wisconsin 71, on Dec. 4, 2022
