Fake threat sparks lockout at Coronado High School in West El Paso, EPISD says

Coronado High School went into a security lockout on Tuesday afternoon after what was later determined to be a noncredible threat made against the West Side campus, the El Paso Independent School District said.

The lockout started about 3:30 p.m. and students were released about an hour later as EPISD police officers and other law enforcement agencies assisted "out of an abundance of caution" during the supervised release at the school at 100 Champions Place, the EPISD said in a statement. There were no arrests.

During a lockout, the doors to buildings are secured and no one is allowed to enter. School district police remained on campus as a precaution.

The nature of the Coronado High threat was not disclosed. Law enforcement officials have said that phony school shooting threats often surface on social media following high-profile attacks, such as Monday's mass shooting at Michigan State University.

There have been 71 mass shootings in the United States in the first six weeks of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit formed in 2013 to track gun violence nationwide.

Authorities warn that threatening social media posts, even if intended as a joke, can result in criminal charges and school disciplinary action.

The lockout at Coronado High follows a similar situation last week at Franklin High School sparked by a teenager with a toy gun detained in a neighborhood next to the West Side school.