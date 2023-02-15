Open in App
Toms River, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing Building Materials

By Alyssa Riccardi,

10 days ago
Photo by Chris Lundy

STAFFORD – A Toms River man has been arrested and charged for stealing over $38,000 of building materials from a local company, police said.

On February 11, the Stafford Township Police Department received a report of theft from the Universal Supply Company, located on East Bay Avenue in Manahawkin.

According to police, 39-year-old Jesse Vonderlinden of Toms River had unlawfully entered the business on multiple occasions between January 13 and February 11, stealing over $38,000 of building materials. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Today, the owner of Universal Supply notified police that an unauthorized person was seen on surveillance cameras in the supply yard. As police responded, Vonderlinden was seen leaving the area in his car.

Vonderlinden was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Burglary, Criminal Attempt of Theft, and Criminal Mischief. He was processed and lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

The public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

