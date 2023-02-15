Angels' Mike Trout discusses plan to convince Shohei Ohtani to stay with team

Mike Trout. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Per Nightengale, Trout's plan revolves around one theme this year -- winning.

Since Trout signed a 10-year, $360 million contract extension with the Angels in March 2019, the team's stunning run of mediocrity has continued. Los Angeles hasn't made the postseason since 2014 (when Trout won the first of his three AL MVP awards) and has never won a playoff game (let alone a series) in Trout's career.

"Winning this year," Trout said, per Nightengale. "To get into the playoffs, I think that will make a difference for sure, definitely putting it in the back of Shohei’s mind that we’re here to compete. ... We’re going out there to win. We definitely have a good team."

Nightengale noted that since the Angels' last postseason appearance, they've finished a combined 161 games out of first place in the AL West. They've come in fourth place in the five-time division five times since 2014, third place twice and second place once, while failing to surpass 85 wins during the span and finishing under .500 every year since 2015.

Trout said "you definitely think about it," referring to the streak of postseason-less baseball, adding "It sucks losing. Everybody hates losing."

"If there’s any year we need to get to the playoffs, it’s this year," Trout said.

It was reported in January that Ohtani could command $500 million when he hits free agency next offseason.

Trout will serve as the captain of the United States national baseball team in March's 2023 World Baseball Classic, while Ohtani will suit up for team Japan.