Brownsville approves Rich Products Corp.’s $117M investment

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local business established in downtown Brownsville has proposed a $116.5 million investment to expand its manufacturing capacity and warehouse space.

Rich Products Corporation is located at 3555 E. 14th Street and has been operating in the city since 1993.

On Feb. 7, the Brownsville City Commission approved a resolution to nominate the corporation for Enterprise Zone Project designation under the Texas Enterprise Zone Act.

According to the corporation, the $116.5 million project will create 58 production and warehouse job positions. This will add to the existing workforce of 435 employees.

The expansion project is proposing to add 159,000 square feet of production, freezer, dry storage, office and ancillary facility space.

The current downtown location consists of a 120,000 square-foot manufacturing facility and distribution center.

Goods manufactured at the facility include Farm Ranch Appetizers, Frozen Seafood Products and SeaPak Frozen Seafood Products. These consist of frozen shrimp, fish burgers, salmon and beer batter items and can be found at local Target and Walmart stores.

“This is a major win for the city of Brownsville,” Brownsville City Mayor, Trey Mendez, said. “The city is currently experiencing sustainability in jobs and job creation. Rich Products proposed investment is a testament to that.”

Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez said this is the type of large-scale economic investment that every city aims to achieve.

