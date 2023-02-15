Open in App
Horry County, SC
WBTW News13

SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car off Highway 17 Bypass in January was in roadway illegally

By Caleb McCusker,

10 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was hit and killed by a car off Highway 17 Bypass in January was “illegally in the roadway,” according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol obtained by News13.

28-year-old Blake Thompkins died in the Jan. 19 crash. He was walking west across Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Boulevard when he was hit by a pickup truck traveling north.

The report says the driver did not contribute to the crash.

Thompkins died at the scene from trauma, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

