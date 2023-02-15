‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’: You Can Buy the Bear Masks Used in the Slasher Movie But It’ll Cost You Hundreds

Winnie the Pooh’s new look in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is not for the faint of heart. In the horror movie, Pooh and Piglet are all grown up and ready for revenge — a far cry from the cute and cuddly animated versions of Walt Disney.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has been a hit overseas, and now it’s premiering around the U.S. As it turns out, you can buy the same bear masks used in the slasher movie, but it will cost you hundreds of dollars.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cast and crew | Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

‘Winnie the Pooh’ is in the public domain

In 2021, many of the original Winnie the Pooh characters hit the public domain. This opened the door for new interpretations like what’s seen in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. According to U.S. copyright law, writers’ works become public domain either 70 years after the author’s death or 95 years after publication. The latter is true for Winnie the Pooh.

That said, not every Winnie the Pooh character is free to use. The characters from subsequent novels, such as The House at Pooh Corner, were not available for usage last year when Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was created. Therefore, characters like Tigger will not feature in the film.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey follows the beloved characters from the original stories after being abandoned by their human buddy Christopher Robin, who left for college. Pooh and Piglet become violent and wild.

In true slasher film style, the characters torment a group of pals who have hired a cabin in the Hundred Acre Woods and kill them off one by one. The film features the voices of Nikolai Leon, Chris Cordell, and Craig David Dowsett as Christopher Robin, Piglet, and Winnie the Pooh, respectively.

You can buy the same bear masks used in ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ but it’ll cost you hundreds

You’re in luck if you’re looking for a mask to complete your Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey-inspired Halloween costume. The Honey Bear mask worn by Pooh is available at the Hollywood-based store Immortal Masks. However, the mask is currently listed on the company’s website for $650.

According to Insider, Immortal Masks collaborates with Hollywood special effects studios to produce high-quality silicone masks. As it turns out, the company has created the Honey Bear mask for a while under the name “Friendo” to avoid copyright infringement.

The scary bear masks are available in several colors. Though Blood and Honey features the yellow “Honey Bear” kind, there are also brown, gray, and panda variants. Immortal Masks lets you customize your mask with blood dripping from its mouth, buck teeth, or a full set of teeth.

A ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ sequel has been greenlit

On January 30, the official Blood and Honey Twitter account posted a simple graphic of the movie title with a bloody No. 2 dominating the picture, along with the tag, “Friends will gather … To take revenge.”

With few words, the message assures horror enthusiasts that the sequel will be even bloodier than the original. With the sequel being green-lit, Immortal Masks will most likely be supplying more masks.

Evidently, there is a massive group of people who are eagerly awaiting the release of this bloodthirsty take on the A.A. Milne characters.