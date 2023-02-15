Open in App
Auglaize County, OH
The Lima News

October trial date set in federal court in Auglaize County death

By J Swygart,

10 days ago
Hovanec File photo | The Lima News

TOLEDO — Three persons charged in the April 2022 death of Timothy Hovanec in Auglaize County will stand trial beginning Oct. 11 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Amanda Hovanec and her mother, Anita Green, both of Wapakoneta, and Anthony Theodorou of South Africa appeared Feb. 10 before Judge James Knepp II for a telephone pre-trial conference. They are charged in connection with the April 2022 death of Timothy Hovanec, the estranged husband of Amanda Hovanec, whose body was found in rural Auglaize County near Waynesfield.

It was the first court appearance for the three defendants since September of 2022. In November Lima attorneys William Kluge and Zachary Maisch were replaced as Green’s attorneys by Ian Friedman, Eric Nemecek and Mary Walsh.

Hovanec is represented by David Lee Klucas and Kenneth Bailey; Theodorou is represented by Stephen Palmer and Mark Satawa.

According to the federal indictment, Amanda Hovanec and Theodorou conspired to import the controlled substance etorphine from South Africa into the United States. Federal investigators previously said Timothy Hovanec died from an injection administered by Amanda Hovanec of a lethal dose of the controlled substance into his shoulder.

Hovanec and Theodorou have pleaded not guilty to charges that included conspiracy to import a controlled substance, importation of a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.

Green pleaded not guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact.

