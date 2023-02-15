Rep. Rogers Secures Over $500K for First Responders in AL-03

Photo by Calhoun Journal

February 15, 2023

Lee Evancho

Washington D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (AL-03), today announced over $500,000 in federal funding for first responders in East-Central Alabama. The funding is available through the Department of Homeland Security’s FY 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. This program was created to provide funding directly to local fire departments to enhance the safety of first responders as well as the communities they serve.

“I am proud to announce over $500,000 in federal funding is coming to firefighters in East-Central Alabama,” said Rep. Rogers. “This essential funding will provide first responders within our community with the supplies they need to serve, as well as keep themselves safe in the line of duty.”

A full list of the grants can be found below:

City of Moody: $150,000.00

Spring Garden Fire Department: $116,285.71

City of Alexander City: $52,390.47

City of Lincoln: $183,238.09

