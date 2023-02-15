Open in App
Over 1,000 acres secured for Vicksburg port expansion

By Biancca Ball,

10 days ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 1,700 acres of land along the Mississippi River was secured for the expansion of the Vicksburg port.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the Warren County Port Commission announced that Warren County now has control of all the parcels needed for the Port Expansion Project south of Interstate I-20.

The project dates back to Fall 2018 when the Mississippi Legislature allocated funds to the City of Vicksburg to explore the option of expanding port capabilities.

The expansion will be located south of I-20 along Highway 61 South.

