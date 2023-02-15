Open in App
Natchez, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Natchez man arrested for kidnapping, threatening girlfriend

By Malaysia McCoy,

10 days ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man was arrested in Louisiana for allegedly kidnapping and threatening to kill his estranged girlfriend.

The Natchez Democrat reported Michael T. McCallon, 31, was arrested on Tuesday, February 14. He was charged with felony domestic abuse battery, second-degree kidnapping, intimidating a witness, telephone harassment, and simple assault.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, a crash that happened in December 2022 near the Old River boat landing on Highway 3196 was determined to be a domestic incident involving McCallon.

Both McCallon and the woman were taken to a hospital after the crash. Investigators said they discovered the woman had been kidnapped by McCallon.

Deputies said arrest warrants were obtained for McCallon once he was released from the hospital, but they said he evaded law enforcement and continued to threaten the victim.

He was arrested on Tuesday without incident.

