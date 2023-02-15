Dripping Springs HS relay team qualifies for state

Dripping Springs — Dripping Springs High School’s 400-yard freestyle relay team qualified for the UIL 6A State Swim Meet following its performance at the Region VII-6A Championship on Feb. 4 in San Antonio.

The girls team, consisting of Athena Turner, Macie McCurry, Anna Hoskovec and Laurel Hoskovec, will represent DSHS at the state meet for the seventh consecutive season with Turner and McCurry competing for the second time and Anna Hoskovec making her third trip to the event. In 2022, the relay placed third in the 5A State Meet.

The Tigers timed 3:34.23 to place sixth at regionals and were one of eight quartets called up to the state competition to comprise the 24-team field. At the Region VII-6A Championship, the same quartet set a school-record time in the 200-yard freestyle relay with 1:38.12. The boys team of Wyatt Johnson, Gage Hembree, Jordan Ledbetter and Nolan Granger also timed a new school record in the event with 1:28.45.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team will compete in the state prelims on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.