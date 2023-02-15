Lady Tigers Senior Night

Senior Hayden Ely steals the ball and drives past the Lady Tigers team bench on senior night and the final game of the season against visiting Anderson. Ely had 5 points in the 42-23 win.

Kiera O’Connor led with 8 points, Linan Scott 5, Makynna Hubbard 4, Megan Hancock 4, Azaria Arnold 4, Kylee Landes 3, Rain Collins 3, Ambria Rupp 2, Jordan Cox 2 and Payton Richards 2.