Betty Cobb (1937 – 2023)

Betty Dean Burrier Cobb passed away Jan. 31, 2023 at the age of 85.

She was born July 22, 1937 on a small ranch in central Hays County between Wimberley and Kyle, Texas.

She attended Wimberley her first year of school then her family moved to Dripping Springs where she completed both grade school and high school.

She was a very popular student and was elected the “Football Sweetheart” in high school.

She was also a majorette in the band and played basketball and volleyball all through high school.

This was where her love of basketball began.

In her later years she was an avid San Antonio Spurs fan.

She graduated from Dripping Springs High School in the Class of 1956.

After graduating from high school, Betty attended and graduated from, the Nixon Clay Business College.

She was employed by the Automobile Service Office after graduating from Nixon Clay.

On Oct. 10, 1959 she married her high school sweetheart, Clarence (Poosky) Cobb. They were married 63 years.

She was also employed by the Dripping Springs Independent School District for 26 years.

She began as a teacher’s aide and later moved into the business office as a bookkeeper for the school. She was well liked by everyone she met, teachers, administrators and especially the students.

One event she looked forward to every year was selecting and awarding the recipients of The Cobb Family Scholarship. This scholarship went to a deserving Dripping Springs High School senior, one male and one female, that were planning on attending college that year.

Awarding these scholarships were one of her most rewarding events each year.

Although she loved Dripping Springs and the Texas Hill Country, she also loved to travel and see other scenic parts of the United States. One of the places she never seemed to tire of was Lake Tahoe. She and Clarence traveled there many times with friends and family.

After retirement, she was active with civic duties. Betty was the President of the Bluebonnet Auxiliary for the nursing home in Dripping Springs. She was also the Secretary for the Phillips Cemetery Association. She enjoyed doing things for other people who were in need or less fortunate than she was. Betty was a devoted Christian and a member of the Dripping Springs Methodist Church.

Betty is survived by her husband Clarence Cobb, daughter Codie Cobb Crenshaw, and her pride and joy, her grandsons Wills Crenshaw & Liam Crenshaw. She is also survived by her sister Tammie Burrier Flack, brother-in-law Kevin Flack, nephews Ryan and Colby Flack and his wife Adrienne, brother-in-law Joe Cobb, and nieces Shannon Cobb Evans and her partner Charles Goforth and Kim Cobb Moncure and her husband Doug. Betty also has numerous cousins that she was very close to.

Visitation was held February 4 at Dripping Springs United Methodist Church in Dripping Springs. A funeral service was held February 5 at the church with Pastor Adam Thornton officiating. Burial followed at Phillips Cemetery in Dripping Springs.

Pallbearers are Hillary Canon, Will Crenshaw, Harry Forbes, Lowell Johnson, Melvin Lindsey, Tommy Roberts, Poe Shelton and Trey Sizemore.

Honorary pallbearers are Larry DuPuy, Don Duval, Bill Fisher, Boyce Freitag, Jack Lyle, Roy Odell, Pug Rippy and Bob Shelton.