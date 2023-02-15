Open in App
Fresno, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Kids Day 2023 benefiting Valley Children's Hospital

16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKY8i_0koch5WS00

Give a little to make a big difference!

This year's Kids Day is Tuesday, March 7. The annual fundraiser for Valley Children's Hospital may look a little different this year, but the mission is still the same: supporting the only children's hospital in the Central Valley.

For the first time in a few years, volunteers will be back out on sidewalks in brightly colored aprons. This year, the volunteers won't be selling newspapers, instead they'll be accepting donations and handing out postcards with more information on Kids Day.

But you don't have to leave home to donate! You can text GEORGE to 20222 for an automatic $10 donation, or donate online at valleychildrens.org/kidsday to make a donation of any amount.

Since 1988, Valley Children's has partnered with ABC30 and The Fresno Bee to orchestrate Kids Day. As one of the largest fundraising events in the Central Valley, Kids Day hosts more than 20 communities to help raise funds to support Valley Children's greatest needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJr5Z_0koch5WS00

Donations to Kids Day support the hospital's Children's Fund, which helps Valley Children's Hospital give sick and injured kids the best treatment possible.

For more information please visit valleychildrens.org/kidsday or call Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation at 559-353-7100.

Thank you to these generous top sponsors of Kids Day 2023! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crpdQ_0koch5WS00
