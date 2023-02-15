Kids Day 2023 benefiting Valley Children's Hospital

Give a little to make a big difference!

This year's Kids Day is Tuesday, March 7. The annual fundraiser for Valley Children's Hospital may look a little different this year, but the mission is still the same: supporting the only children's hospital in the Central Valley.

For the first time in a few years, volunteers will be back out on sidewalks in brightly colored aprons. This year, the volunteers won't be selling newspapers, instead they'll be accepting donations and handing out postcards with more information on Kids Day.

But you don't have to leave home to donate! You can text GEORGE to 20222 for an automatic $10 donation, or donate online at valleychildrens.org/kidsday to make a donation of any amount.

Since 1988, Valley Children's has partnered with ABC30 and The Fresno Bee to orchestrate Kids Day. As one of the largest fundraising events in the Central Valley, Kids Day hosts more than 20 communities to help raise funds to support Valley Children's greatest needs.

Donations to Kids Day support the hospital's Children's Fund, which helps Valley Children's Hospital give sick and injured kids the best treatment possible.