Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
ABC News

58 million Americans on alert for heavy snow, tornadoes

By Nadine El-BawabMelissa Griffin,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A0hz_0kobX1hd00

At least 58 million Americans across 20 states are on alert for severe weather as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds and a threat for tornadoes from Colorado to Alabama through Thursday.

A tornado watch was issued Thursday morning for parts of Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee, including Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Paducah, Kentucky.

A new tornado watch was issued for parts of Mississippi, including Jackson, Meridian and Hattiesburg, which will remain in place until 5 p.m. local time. Wind gusts could reach 70 mph.

Winter storm warnings stretch from New Mexico to Illinois for a swath of heavy snow. High wind warnings remain in effect across the Southwest and wind advisories are in effect across the Great Lakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46T0sd_0kobX1hd00
Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP - PHOTO: Vehicles are stacked with snow are seen before their owners clear them off on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.

The storm will continue to move east on Thursday, with more severe weather expected from the Gulf Coast all the way to Ohio.

There could be damaging winds and tornadoes from Texas to Alabama and up to Ohio. The highest tornado threats on Thursday will be in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

Whiteout conditions are likely across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, Kansas and southern Nebraska. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour accompanied with high winds.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, hail larger than golf balls hit Arkansas and Tennessee.

Damaging winds near 70 mph were reported in Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EaE0_0kobX1hd00
David Zalubowski/AP - PHOTO: A man uses a snowblower to clear a walkway outside a home after a winter storm packing single-digit temperatures combined with a light snow crossed over the intermountain West Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Denver.

A swath of heavy snow is expected from Colorado to Michigan through Thursday. Some areas, especially across Kansas and Nebraska, could see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Chicago could see up to 5 inches of snow; this could be their biggest snowstorm of the season if the system shifts any further south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XH2OE_0kobX1hd00
ABC News - PHOTO: Snow is expected across the Midwest.

In Denver, almost 40% of Wednesday's flights were delayed or canceled due to the heavy snow.

Tornadoes were possible Wednesday into Thursday morning from Arkansas to Tennessee and northern Mississippi. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there was a possible tornado in Gibson County, Tennessee, early Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, severe storms forecast to blossom in Mississippi and Alabama where a few strong tornadoes are possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vovs9_0kobX1hd00
ABC News - PHOTO: There is a threat for tornadoes in the South and Midwest on Thursday.

Ahead of the storms, there were record warm temperatures in the Midwest and the East Coast. Numerous record warm temperatures were expected to be broken Wednesday and Thursday before more seasonable weather returns on Friday.

Some 200 records could be tied and broken through Friday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Second round of major winter storm to bring snow and danger to large parts of U.S.
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Heavy snow hits parts of southern California
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
Norwood, MO25 days ago
Heavy snow likely this week in West as winter eyes return
Portland, OR9 days ago
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
Houston, TX16 days ago
There’s A Lake In Georgia That’s Absolutely Magical, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists
Suches, GA20 days ago
A derecho is forecast to bring damaging hurricane-force winds to the central US today
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Meteorite slams into South Texas with 'large explosion'
Mission, TX10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy