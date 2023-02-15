Open in App
Buda, TX
The Hays Free Press

Hawks best Lobos, Lions in Buda

13 days ago

THE RIVALRY LIVES ON

The Lehman Lobos made the short trek to Hays High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The Hawks soundly defeated the Lobos 72 – 28. Two days later, Hays hosted the Lockhart Lions and earned its 20th win of the season, 60 – 47.

At the Feb. 10 game, senior Hawk players and their parents were recognized for Senior Night.

At press time, the Hawks will face off in their last district game of the season against Leander on the road. At the same time, the Lobos will wrap up their season at home against Cedar Park.

Pictured, Hays seniors pose for a selfie on Senior Night. (Photo by Victoria Carreon)

