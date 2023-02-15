USDA approves state TSNAP waivers

Residents impacted by severe weather

Texas Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in 67 counties, including Hays, who were affected by the severe winter weather this month will have additional time to report their food loss because of power outages due to the storm.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved a waiver for the Texas Human and Health Services Commission (HHSC) to give SNAP recipient families until Feb. 28 to report their loss of food purchased with SNAP benefits. This waives the standard 10-day requirement for SNAP recipients to report their benefit loss.

Additionally, the waiver allows HHSC the ability to accept the statement of food loss affidavit and signature over the phone.

SNAP recipients can do so by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option 2. Recipients can also download Form H1855 on the HHSC website. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services; P.O. Box 149027; Austin, TX; 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839.

The waiver applies to residents of the following 67 counties: Anderson, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brooks, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cameron, Cherokee, Coke, Collin, Comal, Concho, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend, Franklin, Freestone, Gillespie, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hopkins, Hunt, Irion, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Llano, Mason, McLennan, Milam, Montgomery, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall, Smith, Sterling, Tarrant, Titus, Travis, Van Zandt, Waller, Wichita, Williamson and Wood.