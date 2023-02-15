Open in App
Arizona State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Rangers hold deGrom out of 1st spring workout with tightness

10 days ago

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was held out of the first spring training workout for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday because their top free-agent acquisition felt some tightness in his left side.

Each of deGrom’s past two seasons with the New York Mets were shortened substantially by injuries, but Rangers general manager Chris Young insisted the decision to hold out deGrom was precautionary. It was an unusually chilly day in Arizona and some fields were slick from overnight rain.

“It’s as much about it being Day 1 of spring training as anything,” Young said. “He’s been throwing. His arm feels great.”

Young said deGrom, who signed a $185 million, five-year deal in December, wanted to participate in the first workout of spring training. The GM said deGrom has already thrown about six bullpens. He felt tightness after his latest bullpen a few days ago.

“Nothing major, but having him come in today with the weather conditions, I made the decision that we’re going to hold him off from throwing for a day or two until we can treat him and things return to normal,” said Young, a former big league pitcher. “We wanted to make sure that we play things slowly.”

MLB

The 34-year-old deGrom spent the first nine years of his big league career with the Mets.

Before missing the final three months of the 2021 season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, he had a career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings.

The right-hander was then shut down late in spring training last year because of a stress reaction in his right scapula and didn’t make his first big-league start until Aug. 2. He went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA over 64 1/3 innings in 11 starts, then opted out of a $30.5 million deal to become a free agent for the first time.

DeGrom is 82-57 with a 2.52 ERA and 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 career innings.

___

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Cowboys Cut Zeke? A Fate Like Dorsett & Emmitt
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stars beat Golden Knights 3-2 in SO in match of West leaders
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
Nwobodo's first MLS goal helps Cincinnati beat Dynamo 2-1
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Almada helps Atlanta beat Quakes 2-1, Robinson, Guzan return
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
Garcia Torres scores as Minnesota United defeat Dallas
Saint Paul, MN3 hours ago
Torres, Gallese lead Orlando City over Red Bulls 1-0
Orlando, FL4 hours ago
Gazdag, Carranza each score 2 goals as Union beats Crew 4-1
Columbus, OH3 hours ago
St. Louis City wins inaugural match, beats Austin 3-2
Austin, TX4 hours ago
Toronto faces Cleveland, looks for 4th straight road win
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Kessler's late goal lifts Revolution over Charlotte 1-0
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
No. 1 Houston tops East Carolina to claim outright AAC title
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Freeman scores 31, Milwaukee knocks off Cleveland St. 81-72
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
Mrazek leads Blackhawks to 4-3 shootout win over Sharks
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Williams, Hornets send Heat to 4th straight defeat 108-103
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
NHL-leading Bruins acquire Orlov, Hathaway from Capitals
Boston, MA2 days ago
Sharks retire Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 jersey
San Jose, CA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy