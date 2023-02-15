Jaguars end week on high note with 6-of-7 wins

Jefferson tops Chan by four, Duluth East by five with a loss to No. 2 BSM in the middle

Just as Jefferson’s five-game winning streak was snapped by the No. 2 ranked boys basketball team in Class AAA, a 76-58 loss on Feb. 9, the Jaguars (10-9) rebounded with a 60-55 non-conference win over Duluth East (15-3) on Feb. 11.

Jaguars junior Daniel Freitag had a game-high 28 points against the Red Knights while seniors Reece Washington and Blake Mamalakis added 10 and nine points, respectively.

The Jaguars kept up with their hosts to trail 32-30 at halftime after the Red Knights opened on a 9-0 run. BSM raised its energy level in the second half to force the Jaguars into turnovers and eventually made baskets by a 44-28 score in the second half.

“I just told them we were down 9-0 before we knew what happened so I think they showed some resolve and fight to get back in the ball game like that,” coach Jeff Evans said. The Jaguars coach pointed to four times in the second half where his team lost its composure as the game got away from them in the end. “Teams feed off that and BSM is very good, strong physically and played aggressive defensively.”

Helping Jefferson get back into the game was their ability to get to the free throw line and shoot in the double bonus to make baskets with the clock stopped. That didn’t carry over as much during the second half.

“We were confident coming in,” Freitag said after rattling off wins over Orono, at St. Louis Park, at New Prague, Hiawatha Collegiate and Chanhassen. “We were confident in our defense, our scout and things didn’t go the way we wanted them to. We just have to get back to grinding harder in practice against bigger and faster opponents.”

Coming back from down nearly double digits in the opening moments of the game to close to within a possession by halftime speaks to the determination and drive of the club.

“I didn’t see anybody hanging their head. I think we knew we were going to come back,” Freitag said. “We just played hard and were ready for the second half. We didn’t come out hard enough but we tried.”

A young Red Knights team spread the production around with sophomore Jalen Wilson finishing with 23 points while freshman Christian Wiggins added 16. Junior Jayden Daisy added 11 points and sophomore Jaleel Donley had 10 points.

“A bunch of good individual players, you can do as much scouting as you want but good individual players will find a way and I think that’s what they did,” Freitag said.

Jefferson ended the week with a solid 60-55 win over Duluth East back on the Jaguars home floor for the third time in four games on Jan. 11. Mamalakis found his way through the lane to lead the way with 19 points while Washington added 11 points and Freitag finished with 16 points.

Duluth East countered with a game-high 21 points from 6-foot-2 senior guard Jobe Juenneman who was sightly under his 22.7 point-per-game average. He came into the contest off a 30-point performance in an 81-68 win over Coon Rapids in Duluth on Feb. 4.

Jefferson built a 30-21 lead by the half as the lead was too much for the Greyhounds to overcome, despite outscoring the home team 34-30.

“We knew we were playing better basketball, even without the five-game winning streak, our rebounding with a lack of size – it’s hard to rebound without anyone above 6-3, so just finding a way to do that we were successful to do that these past five games and we have to get back to doing that,” Freitag said.

Horton has been a welcome addition to the rotation, with little expectation of how he could contribute. “I don’t know if anyone expected him to be as good as he is,” Freitag said. “Knowing how good he was, I’ve still been impressed and very shocked by him and he’s only getting better. I think he’s only scratching the surface of his potential right now.”

As for having a reliable senior point guard in Washington is a blessing for the team as Freitag and company can move around more to give the defense different looks to open up more opportunities.

“It’s good to have a veteran point guard,” Freitag said. “Everyone appreciates having someone to bring up the ball so they don’t have to all the time. It’s good to know we can look at him to do it.”

Winning those close games since late January offers the Jaguars hope to make a deep run in sections with three weeks left in the regular season.

“It feels good to beat teams by a lot by when you keep your head in it for all 36 minutes and then some it’s huge and you need those kind of wins,” Freitag said, including the beneficial moments against BSM. “Despite this game, it’s helped us a ton.”

All six games left on the regular-season schedule, three are at home including Friday against Chaska with a 7 p.m. tip in the rematch of the 83-80 overtime loss at Chaska on Jan. 24.