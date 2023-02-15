Cheryl Joseph (1946 – 2023)

Cheryl (Cheri) Nanette Joseph, 76, passed away on Feb. 6, 2023. Cheri was born in Wichita, Kansas on Dec. 20, 1946, but most recently called Kyle, TX home. Cheri was a loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin and Friend. Cheri is survived by her Children; Tiffany Wardlaw (Mike Rokasy) and James Joseph (Amy Joseph); Grandchildren; Addison Turner, Evan Joseph, Drew Cooper, Tyler Cooper; Pet; Luci and many friends she considered family across the country. Cheri is preceded in death by her mother Mary J. Voss; and Brother; Anthony M. Leach.

Cheri spent her entire life helping others. Whether it was during her professional career placing people in temporary jobs hoping to find them fulltime employment or helping everyone she possibly could on her local neighborhood site or Facebook group(s), Cheri would do anything to help people that were in need and her love and memories will shine on forever. Cheri loved to travel and held a special place in her heart for Alabama, Texas and probably the most commonly known beautiful Pacific Northwest.

A gathering for friends and family will be held in Texas at the Sage Plum Creek Clubhouse at 1071 Vaughn St.

Kyle, TX 78640 on Feb. 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. A celebration of life will also be held in the Pacific Northwest at a later date.